The Bills have handled Aaron Rodgers better than any team

Last weekend, Aaron Rodgers missed the game against the team he owns. This weekend, Rodgers is on track to play against the team that has come the closest to owning him.

Rodgers has a 3-4 career record against the Bills. Via NBC Sports research, the Bills have held Rodgers in those games to his lowest career TD-to-interception ratio ratio (seven to seven), his lowest completion percentage (57.4), and his lowest passer rating (75.7) of any opponent he has ever faced, including the postseason.

One of Rodgers’s three wins came in Week 1 of the 2023 season. That’s when Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles tendon on the fourth play from scrimmage. The win that day was engineered by Zach Wilson, making Rodgers’s practical record against the Bills 2-4.

With Sean McDermott as coach of the Bills (and leaving out the four-snap game), Rodgers has a 1-3 against the Bills. In his most recent game against Buffalo, Rodgers and the Jets lost badly, 40-14.

This time around, the stakes are high for both teams. The Bills, at 7-4, are fading in the AFC East race. If they fall to 7-5, they risk slipping out of the wild-card scramble. The Steelers, at 6-5, have both the Ravens and Bengals on their heels in the AFC North.

Rodgers will play in the Week 13 game despite being only two weeks removed from suffering a fractured bone in his wrist.