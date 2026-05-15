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The full 2026 NFL Sunday Night Football schedule

  
Published May 14, 2026 08:04 PM

For the 21st year, NBC (and now Peacock) will be the home for Sunday Night Football.

As previously announced, the 2026 slate begins at MetLife Stadium, with the Cowboys hosting the Giants. Dallas is due to make two more appearances. For the Giants, it’s Week 1 and done.

Flexing becomes a possibility in Week 5. Before Week 11, however, the flex option would be utilized only in the event of a significant development, like a season-ending injury to a franchise quarterback. In any event, the decision to flex or not to flex is made by the NFL.

NBC and Peacock also will televise the opening game of the season, with the Patriots visiting the Seahawks in a Super Bowl rematch on Wednesday, September 9. The Thanksgiving night showdown between the Chiefs and Bills also lands on NBC. On Saturday, January 2, NBC will televise a 4:30 p.m. ET game, with a Peacock exclusive game at 8:00 p.m. ET.

As always, the regular season concludes in Week 18, with a hand-picked game for Sunday Night Football that is determined by playoff implications.

Here’s the full slate of Sunday Night Football games to be televised by NBC and Peacock:

Week 1: Cowboys at Giants

Week 2: Colts at Chiefs

Week 3: Rams at Broncos

Week 4: Lions at Panthers

Week 5: Ravens at Falcons

Week 6: Cowboys at Packers

Week 7: Chiefs at Seahawks

Week 8: Eagles at Commanders

Week 9: Buccaneers at Bears

Week 10: Steelers at Bengals

Week 11: Vikings at 49ers in Mexico City

Week 12: Patriots at Chargers

Week 13: Texans at Steelers

Week 14: Bills at Packers

Week 15: Lions at Vikings

Week 16: Jaguars at Cowboys

Week 17: Eagles at 49ers

Week 18: TBD