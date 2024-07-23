 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_jonescontractbreach_240723.jpg
Jones contract lawsuit is ‘a dysfunctional mess’
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240723.jpg
PFT Mailbag: The battle to be Texas’ team and more
nbc_pftpm_florescaseupdates_240723.jpg
Flores lawsuit at standstill amidst arbitration

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_jonescontractbreach_240723.jpg
Jones contract lawsuit is ‘a dysfunctional mess’
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240723.jpg
PFT Mailbag: The battle to be Texas’ team and more
nbc_pftpm_florescaseupdates_240723.jpg
Flores lawsuit at standstill amidst arbitration

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

The Jerry Jones paternity legal drama abruptly ends

  
Published July 23, 2024 04:25 PM

Jerry Jones won’t miss much of training camp, after all.

He also won’t be getting $1.6 million from his alleged daughter and her mother.

Perhaps most importantly, he won’t be taking a paternity test that by all appearances would have shown that his alleged daughter is his actual daughter.

Via WFAA.com, the breach of contract trial that started on Monday abruptly ended on Tuesday.

The presiding judge announced that all litigation between Jones and Alexandra Davis has ended, after the lunch break on Thursday.

The settlement happened before Jones took the witness stand, which might have been a smart move. His testimony could have been contentious, challenging, and undoubtedly colorful.

Attorney Don Jack testified on Tuesday. He negotiated the 1998 paternity contract that was allegedly violated. His testimony was ongoing when the lunch break happened and the resolution occurred.

Whatever the terms, this needed to happen. It was sad. It was stupid. It was dysfunctional.

It also was entertaining, based on Monday’s developments in court. But it’s far better off for everyone involved for it to be over.