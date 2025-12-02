The MVP race is currently down to two players: Drake Maye and Mattew Stafford

Before Week 13, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was the betting favorite for MVP. After Week 13, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has reclaimed that status.

Regardless of where the odds go as to the two of them, it has become for now a two-man race.

Maye currently has -135 odds to win the MVP award. Stafford, previously the only player in negative territory, is +135.

The next player on the list is Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, at +1500. (Packers quarterback Jordan Love is next, at +1900.)

The odds can change. The odds will change. Ultimately, it comes down to the ballots cast by the 50 Associated Press voters, only days after the conclusion of the 2025 regular season.

If the Patriots end up with the No. 1 seed in the AFC, Maye’s case gets much stronger. If the Rams also end up with the No. 1 seed in the NFC, things get complicated.

Stafford’s case could be influenced by the fact that he’s been playing since 2009, and that he’s never been a serious contender for the MVP award. That shouldn’t matter, but any process determined by voting choices made by a collection of human beings can be swayed by other factors.

Maye will have many more years to be the MVP, one or more times. Stafford is far closer to the end of the road. If not now, he may never win it.

Again, that shouldn’t matter. It’s impossible to know with any certainty whether it will. Even after the AP posts the full ballots from all voters, after the awards are announced.