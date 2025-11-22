 Skip navigation
The On Our Way Home ebook is free on Saturday, November 22

  
Published November 21, 2025 10:55 PM

Yes, some would say the holiday season doesn’t begin until Thanksgiving. In some years, Thanksgiving lands on November 22.

So tomorrow — November 22 — will be the first day that the On Our Way Home ebook is free to anyone who wants it.

The window opens at 3:00 am. ET on Saturday. It closes 24 hours later. Just click and download and get rolling.

There will be up to four more days before December 25 when it’s free. The biggest question is whether I remember to do it.

It’s an uplifting holiday story, one that lands somewhere at the intersection, I hope, of A Christmas Carol and It’s A Wonderful Life.

If you like it, you can check off multiple members of your gift list by buying print versions, at only $9.99.

For now, get a free ebook version on Saturday, give it a look, and hopefully start getting in the holiday spirit.