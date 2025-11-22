The On Our Way Home ebook is free on Saturday, November 22

Yes, some would say the holiday season doesn’t begin until Thanksgiving. In some years, Thanksgiving lands on November 22.

So tomorrow — November 22 — will be the first day that the On Our Way Home ebook is free to anyone who wants it.

The window opens at 3:00 am. ET on Saturday. It closes 24 hours later. Just click and download and get rolling.

There will be up to four more days before December 25 when it’s free. The biggest question is whether I remember to do it.

It’s an uplifting holiday story, one that lands somewhere at the intersection, I hope, of A Christmas Carol and It’s A Wonderful Life.

If you like it, you can check off multiple members of your gift list by buying print versions, at only $9.99.

For now, get a free ebook version on Saturday, give it a look, and hopefully start getting in the holiday spirit.