The Stefon Diggs criminal trial began on Monday

As free-agent receiver Stefon Diggs waits for his next opportunity, he has an important piece of legal business to attend to.

His trial on felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault charges began on Monday.

As of this posting, the jury has been selected. Opening statements will happen next.

A live stream of the proceedings can be watched here, courtesy of the folks at NBC 10 in Boston.

The trial is expected to last a couple of days. The prosecution’s case largely hinges on the testimony of the alleged victim, who claims that Diggs assaulted and strangled her during an argument over an unpaid bill for her personal chef services.

The Patriots released Diggs in March, at the start of the new league year. He remains unsigned, with no team being linked to him yet.

Some teams could be waiting to see how the trial goes, since a conviction would undoubtedly result in a suspension under the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.

Diggs, 32, has played for the Vikings, Bills, Texans, and Patriots. He had his seventh 1,000-yard season in 2025, despite having his 2024 season shortened by a torn ACL.