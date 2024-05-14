Third-rounders MarShawn Lloyd, Ty’Ron Hopper among six picks to sign with Packers

The Packers are closing in on signing their entire draft class.

The team announced six more signings on Tuesday, which means they now have eight of their 11 picks from last month under contract. This round of signings was highlighted by third-round running back MarShawn Lloyd and third-round linebacker Ty’ron Hopper.

Lloyd joins Josh Jacobs in the backfield after running 116 times for 820 yards and nine touchdowns for USC last season. Hopper played at Florida before transferring to Missouri and he recorded 55 tackles, six tackles for loss, and three sacks in 2023.

The Packers also signed fourth-round safety Evan Williams, fifth-round offensive lineman Jacob Monk, fifth-round safety Kitan Oladapo, and sixth-round offensive lineman Travis Glover.