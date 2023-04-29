 Skip navigation
Through 150 picks, a record 11 quarterbacks were taken

  
Published April 29, 2023 10:35 AM
Many expected four or five quarterbacks to be taken in round one. It didn’t happen.

The ensuing rounds have made up for it.

Via Rich Eisen of NFL Network, the 11 quarterbacks taken in the first 150 picks are an all-time draft record.

The quarterbacks off the board are, so far: Bryce Young of the Panthers, C.J. Stroud of the Texans, Anthony Richardson of the Colts, Will Levis of the Titans, Hendon Hooker of the Lions, Jake Haener of the Saints, Stetson Bennett of the Rams, Aidan O’Connell of the Raiders, Clayton Tune of the Cardinals, Dorian Thompson-Robinson of the Browns, and Sean Clifford of the Packers.

Quarterbacks also have gone back-to-back three different times this draft, starting with the first two picks.