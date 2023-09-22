Thursday Night Football: 49ers remain undefeated with 30-12 thrashing of Giants

The 49ers beat the Giants 30-12 on Thursday night, and it wasn’t that close.

The 49ers had more first downs (26-10), more yards (441-150) and more plays (78-46), holding the ball for 39:10 of the 60-minute game. It was lopsided and would have been more so had San Francisco not gone 2-for-5 in the red zone.

The 49ers settled for field goals of 28, 21 and 36 from rookie kicker Jake Moody, stalling drives at the New York 11, 3 and 18.

San Francisco moved to 3-0 in winning its 13th consecutive regular-season game, while the Giants fell to 1-2.

The Giants missed star running back Saquon Barkley, rushing for only 11 yards on 29 carries led by Matt Breida’s four carries for 18 yards and a touchdown, and left tackle Andrew Thomas. Nick Bosa had one of two sacks of Daniel Jones, who completed 22 of 32 passes for 137 yards and an interception.

The 49ers’ stars were out for primetime.

Brock Purdy went 25-of-37 for 310 yards and two touchdowns. He threw a 9-yard touchdown to Ronnie Bell, the rookie’s first career catch, and a 27-yard touchdown to Deebo Samuel.

Samuel finished with six catches for 129 yards and a run for 2 yards, and tight end George Kittle had seven receptions for 90 yards.

Christian McCaffrey ran for 85 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries and caught five passes for 34 yards. It was his 12th consecutive game with a touchdown. Elijah Mitchell, who didn’t play a down last week, added 42 yards on 11 runs.