Thursday Night Football: Bailey Zappe’s three TD passes has Patriots up 21-10 at halftime

Steelers fans have booed Mitch Trubisky for most of the night, and at one point, a chant of “Mason! Rudolph!” began. Rudolph is the backup to Trubisky tonight.

Steelers fans were happier, though, after Trubisky found receiver Diontae Johnson for a 25-yard touchdown with 2:50 left in the first half.

Still, the Steelers will have to make a big comeback to beat the Patriots in what feels like a must-win game for Pittsburgh. New England leads 21-10 at halftime.

The game had an over-under point total of 30 at most sports books.

Bailey Zappe, whose first start of the season ended in a shutout loss to the Chargers last week, has three touchdown passes. He hit Ezekiel Elliott for an 11-yard score, and Hunter Henry scored on catches of 8 and 24.

Zappe is 14-of-21 for 196 yards.

He injured his right elbow on a sack by Elandon Roberts late in the first half. Zappe was flexing his arm and had a blood stain on his undershirt, but he didn’t miss a snap.

JuJu Smith-Schuster has three catches for 82 yards, and Henry has three catches for 40 yards.

The Patriots have outgained the Steelers 219 to 112.

Trubisky is only 6-of-11 for 61 yards with a touchdown and an interception, with Jabrill Peppers’ pick setting up the Patriots at the Pittsburgh 11. Trubisky also has run for 20 yards on five carries.

Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (neck) was ruled out.