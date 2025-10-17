Thursday Night Football: Bengals upset Steelers 33-31 on a late field goal

Mike Tomlin made it clear this week that he was upset with Browns General Manager Andrew Berry for trading quarterback Joe Flacco within the division. Now, we know why.

Flacco led the Bengals to an improbable 33-31 upset of the Steelers on Thursday Night Football. The Steelers fall to 4-2, while the Bengals improve to 3-4.

In one of the most entertaining games of the season, the Steelers led by 10 with 10:26 left in the second quarter and the Bengals by 10 with 14:57 left in the fourth quarter. It took Evan McPherson’s 36-yard field goal with 7 seconds left, and then Aaron Rodgers’ Hail Mary pass to hit the ground on the final play before it was decided.

Rodgers celebrated as if he had his 25th career fourth-quarter comeback after throwing a 68-yard touchdown pass to tight end Pat Freiermuth with 2:21 left in the fourth quarter. It came on a second-and-20 play after a holding penalty on Broderick Jones.

But the Steelers left too much time on the clock for Flacco, who drove the Bengals 52 yards in eight plays. Tee Higgins could have scored a touchdown with 1:39 left but slid down at the Pittsburgh 7 after a 28-yard gain. It allowed the Bengals to run down the clock, leaving too little time left for Rodgers to secure that comeback.

The Steelers will lament their self-inflicted wounds, including two interceptions thrown by Rodgers. They also had a touchdown overturned on a holding penalty on center Zach Frazier and ended up settling for a field goal after a false start on offensive lineman Mason McCormick on a fourth-and-1 play.

Flacco was the hero, completing 31 of 47 passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns. Ja’Marr Chase had a team-record 16 catches on an NFL-season-high 23 targets for 161 yards and a touchdown. Higgins caught six passes for 96 yards and a touchdown. Chase Brown ran for 108 yards on 11 carries.

The Bengals outgained the Steelers 470 to 396.

Rodgers was 23-of-34 for 249 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Freiermuth caught five passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns, and Jaylen Warren rushed for 127 yards on 16 carries.

Safety Jordan Battle and cornerback DJ Turner had interceptions of Rodgers on passes intended for DK Metcalf, who had three catches for 50 yards.