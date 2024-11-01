Thursday Night Football: C.J. Stroud injured late in first half as Texans lead 7-0 at halftime

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was injured with 27 seconds left in the first half.

Stroud landed awkwardly while trying to avoid Solomon Thomas, who was on the ground. Thomas was credited with a sack but appeared to leg whip Stroud, which would have been a 15-yard penalty.

Stroud returned for a kneel down to end the half.

The Texans lead 7-0 at halftime.

Both teams had touchdowns overturned by replay, and both quarterbacks struggled.

Joe Mixon was the difference, rushing for 91 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown, on 17 carries.

Stroud, under constant pressure, was sacked four times and lost a fumble on Micheal Clemons strip-sack with the Texans at the Jets 12. Stroud is 7-of-16 for 115 yards, with Tank Dell catching four for 70.

The Texans had a 14-play, 98-yard touchdown drive for the game’s only points. They had a chance to add to it before Thomas’ sack of Stroud on third down and Ka’imi Fairbairn’s missed 56-yard field goal.

The Texans outgained the Jets 201 to 69 in the first half.

Aaron Rodgers is 7-of-14 for 32 yards and a 56.2 passer rating, and Denico Autry sacked him twice.

His 32 passing yards are tied for his fewest in any half with at least 10 attempts in his career.

The Jets briefly had a touchdown when rookie receiver Malachi Corley ran for what was ruled a 19-yard score. Corley, though, dropped the ball in celebration before he crossed the plane.

After a replay review, the ball went out of the back of the end zone after he dropped it short of the goal line. It was a touchback that gave the ball back to the Texans.

The Jets gained 53 of their yards on that drive.

Officials gave the Texans a touchdown on a 31-yard fumble return by Neville Hewitt after Jalen Pitre knocked the ball from tight end Tyler Conklin. Replay, though, overturned it to an incompletion.

The Texans have ruled out offensive guard Kenyon Green (shoulder). Kendrick Green has replaced him.

The Jets have ruled out offensive lineman Jake Hanson (hamstring), and offensive lineman John Simpson (groin) is doubtful.