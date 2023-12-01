Thursday Night Football: Cowboys score 14 in fourth quarter to beat Seahawks, 41-35

The Seahawks kept it tight with the Cowboys throughout Thursday night’s contest.

But a late offensive surge along with a couple of defensive stops got Dallas its 14th consecutive home victory, as the club defeated Seattle 41-35.

In a contest that featured a combined 19 accepted penalties and zero punts, the Cowboys scored the last 14 points in the fourth quarter to win. After Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf caught a 3-yard touchdown to give Seattle a 35-27 lead with 14:17 left in the final period, Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey nailed a 38-yard field goal to narrow Seattle’s advantage to five points.

The Cowboys got a stop then drove down to take a 38-35 lead on a 12-yard touchdown from Dak Prescott to tight end Jake Ferguson. Prescott then connected with Brandin Cooks in the back of the end zone for a successful two-point conversion, going up by three.

The Seahawks had a chance on their ensuing drive but Geno Smith’s fourth-and-4 pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba was well off and incomplete for a turnover on downs.

The Cowboys could have ended the game or at least taken more time on third-and-3 with 1:52 left, but Prescott threw an incomplete pass to CeeDee Lamb in the end zone. Though Seattle had no more timeouts, Dallas elected to kick a field goal on fourth-and-3 from the Seahawks’ 14 to go up by six points.

Seattle had 1:43 to get in the end zone but couldn’t do it. Linebacker Micah Parsons came unblocked off the edge on fourth-and-2 at midfield to force Smith into a desperate incomplete pass at the line of scrimmage to effectively end the game.

Dallas finished the contest with 411 total yards, 33 first downs, and went 8-of-14 on third down plus 1-of-2 on fourth down. Seattle’s offensive numbers weren’t anything to scoff at, amassing 406 yards, 25 first downs, and 9-of-14 on third down. But the team was 0-of-3 on fourth down to end drives.

Prescott was 29-of-41 passing for 299 yards with three touchdowns and no picks, continuing his string of strong games. Lamb caught 12 passes for 116 yards with a touchdown. Tony Pollard had 68 yards rushing with a TD, plus three catches for 15 yards. Ferguson had six catches for 77 yards.

On the other side, Smith finished 23-of-41 passing for 334 yards with three touchdowns and an interception — which was the game’s only turnover. Cowboys corner Da’Ron Bland was heavily targeted in the first half, but caught his league-leading eighth interception in the third quarter.

Metcalf led with six catches for 134 yards with three touchdowns, one of which was a 73-yard catch-and-run in the first period. Starting in place of the injured Kenneth Walker, Zach Charbonnet had 19 carries for 60 yards with a TD. But Charbonnet had to exit with a knee injury in the fourth quarter. He was announced as doubtful to return.

According to the Prime Video broadcast, Seattle was previously 36-0 when scoring at least 35 points under head coach Pete Carroll.

Now at 9-3, the Cowboys will stay at home for a matchup with the Eagles on Sunday Night Football next Sunday. They’ve won each of their last four games and five of their six following their Week 7 bye.

Having lost their last three games and four of their last five, the 6-6 Seahawks will be on the road to face the 49ers. in Week 14.