Thursday Night Football: Fletcher Cox, Marcus Davenport, Christian Darrisaw are active

  
Published September 14, 2023 07:11 PM

Edge rusher Marcus Davenport will make his Vikings debut on Thursday Night Football.

The former Saint missed the season opener with an ankle injury, and the Vikings gave him a questionable designation for tonight’s game. He is active, however.

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw (ankle) also is dressed.

The Vikings’ inactives are center Garrett Bradbury (back), quarterback Jaren Hall, tight end Nick Muse, defensive lineman Jaquelin Roy and linebacker Andre Carter II.

The Eagles will have defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, who was questionable with an injury to his ribs. He was limited in Wednesday’s practice.

Philadelphia’s inactives are quarterback Tanner McKee, running back Kenneth Gainwell (ribs), tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, offensive lineman Tyler Steen, defensive tackle Moro Ojomo, cornerback James Bradberry (concussion) and safety Reed Blankenship (ribs).