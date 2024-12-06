Thursday Night Football: Lions win 11th in a row, clinch playoff berth with last-play field goal

The Lions went 4-for-5 on fourth down, two of which resulted in touchdowns. Another allowed them to run out the clock before kicking a last-play field goal.

Jake Bates kicked a 35-yard field goal as time ran out to give the Lions a 34-31 win over the Packers.

It was Detroit’s 11th consecutive win and clinched a playoff berth, marking the first time since 1994-95 that the Lions have gone to the postseason in back-to-back seasons. The Lions are 12-1, while the Packers fell to 9-4.

The Lions faced a fourth-and-1 at the Green Bay 21 with 43 seconds left. Instead of kicking the field goal and giving the ball back to the Packers, Lions coach Dan Campbell opted to go for it again. Quarterback Jared Goff had his foot stepped on after taking the snap and lost his balance. He barely got the ball to David Montgomery, who ran for 7 yards and a first down.

That all but sealed the Lions’ sweep of the Packers.

The play before, on third-and-1, Packers safety Zayne Anderson stopped Montgomery, and Green Bay celebrated figuring it gave them a chance. The Lions, who overcame a holding penalty on center Frank Ragnow on the drive, instead gave them another fourth-down gut punch.

Jared Goff completed his final 13 passes, including five on the game-winning drive. He finished 32-of-41 for 283 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Goff threw a fourth-down touchdown pass to Tim Patrick, who had six catches for 43 yards and two touchdowns, and a fourth-down touchdown pass to Jahmyr Gibbs with 11 seconds remaining in the first half.

Jameson Williams caught five passes for 80 yards.

The Lions outgained the Packers 391 to 298.

Jordan Love was 12-for-20 for 206 yards and a touchdown, and Josh Jacobs ran for 66 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. Christian Watson caught four passes for 114 yards, and Tucker Kraft had three catches for 41 yards and a touchdown.