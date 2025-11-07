Thursday Night Football: Lonnie Johnson to make his 2025 debut

The Raiders will have defensive tackle Adam Butler for Thursday Night Football.

Butler went on the team’s injury report on Tuesday with a back issue. He remained limited on Wednesday, and the team listed him as questionable to play.

Safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (hip) also is active after a questionable designation.

Safety Lonnie Johnson will make his 2025 debut tonight after the Raiders activated him from injured reserve. He went on IR after fracturing a fibula during a training camp practice in August.

He signed with the Raiders this past offseason and has appeared in 83 career games with 20 starts over his six NFL seasons.

The Raiders’ inactives are running back Zamir White, tight end Carter Runyon, offensive guard Caleb Rogers, defensive tackle JJ Pegues and defensive lineman Leki Fotu.

Safety P.J. Locke, who was questionable with a neck injury, will play after missing Sunday’s game.

The Raiders’ inactives are cornerback Patrick Surtain II (pectoral), wide receiver Marvin Mims (concussion), tight end Nate Adkins (knee), defensive lineman Jordan Jackson, defensive lineman Sai’vion Jones, running back Jaleel McLaughlin and outside linebacker Que Robinson.