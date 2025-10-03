Thursday Night Football: Mac Jones, 49ers outlast Rams in OT, winning 26-23

The 49ers are beat up. The Rams, though, were the team left hurting the most after Thursday Night Football.

In an entertaining game between division rivals, the gritty 49ers outlasted the Rams 26-23 in overtime.

The 49ers are 4-1 and the Rams 3-2.

Trailing by a field goal with 3:41 left in overtime, the Rams faced a fourth-and-1. They ran Kyren Williams, who was stopped for no gain by Deommodore Lenoir and Marques Sigle to end the game.

Mac Jones, who battled through a knee injury and calf and arm cramps, threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns. Kendrick Bourne caught 10 passes for 142 yards, and Christian McCaffrey had eight catches for 82 yards and a touchdown and 22 carries for 57 yards.

The 49ers gained 407 yards.

Despite entering the game without Brock Purdy, Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, George Kittle and Nick Bosa, among others, and seeing Jones, Yetur Gross-Matos, Kalia Davis and Dee Winters get banged up during the game, the 49ers made it interesting. They led 17-7 at halftime and 20-7 in the third quarter.

The Rams had a chance to take their first lead with 10:39 remaining, but Joshua Karty’s PAT was blocked by Jordan Elliott. That left the game tied 20-20.

Eddy Piniero kicked a 59-yard field goal with 2:52 remaining after the 49ers’ 12-play, 47-yard drive stalled at the Los Angeles 41. He also made kicks from 20 and 37 as the 49ers went 2-for-5 in the red zone.

The Rams again were on the doorstep of a lead with 1:05 left. They had first-and-goal at the 3 after a phantom illegal use of hands penalty on the 49ers. Williams looked like he was going to score on a run up the middle when 49ers rookie Alfred Collins punched the ball out and recovered it at the San Francisco 1.

The 49ers gained only 2 yards on three runs and punted from their own end zone, and the Rams moved 20 yards in seven plays to set up Karty to kick a game-tying 48-yard field goal with two seconds left in regulation.

The Rams won the coin toss and chose to kickoff, but Karty’s kickoff fell 7 yards short of the landing zone, allowing the 49ers to start the first overtime drive at their own 40. They reached the Rams 14 before stalling and settled for a 41-yard Piniero field goal that grazed the left upright before going through.

His kick, as it turned out, were the game-winning points.

Matthew Stafford, who was hoping for his 51st career game-winning drive, went 30-of-47 for 389 yards and three touchdowns. The Rams gained 456 yards.

Davante Adams caught five passes for 88 yards, and Puka Nacua had 10 catches for 85 yards and a touchdown. Nacua now has 52 catches this season, the most catches in NFL history through five games.