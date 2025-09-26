Thursday Night Football: Seahawks beat Arizona on last-play FG, 23-20

The Seattle Road Warriors did it again.

The Seahawks won their eighth consecutive road game, with their eighth consecutive victory over the Cardinals, winning 23-20 in Arizona. The Seahawks are 3-1 and the Cardinals 2-2.

Jason Myers, who missed a 53-yard field goal wide right with 3:16 left, made a 52-yarder on the final play of the game.

It was the Cardinals’ second loss in a row on the final play, with 49ers kicker Eddy Pineiro making a 35-yarder with no time left to lift San Francisco to a 16-15 win on Sunday.

Myers, though, had left the door open for the Cardinals to tie it, and they did. Arizona, which had only two field goals in the first three quarters, scored its first touchdown with 5:50 left on Marvin Harrison Jr.'s 16-yard reception. Then, after Myers’ miss, the Cardinals drove 57 yards in 12 plays to tie it.

The Cardinals faced a fourth-and-4 at the Seattle 46, and Michael Wilson made a one-handed, juggling reception for 5 yards. Greg Dortch picked up a first down with a 15-yard reception on third-and-9 at the Seattle 45, and Harrison made an 18-yard catch on third-and-5 at the Seattle 25.

Emari Demaercado capped it off with a 7-yard catch-and-run to the end zone with 28 seconds left to tie it.

Cardinals kicker Chad Ryland followed with a huge miscue as his kickoff landed short of the landing zone. That allowed the Seahawks to start their game-winning drive at their own 40.

Sam Darnold got Myers in position to win it, and he did.

The Seahawks outgained the Cardinals 384 to 253 but had trouble putting away Arizona.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba negated a 7-yard touchdown run by Zach Charbonnet with a holding penalty with 11:43 left. That might have been the death knell for the Cardinals, but the Seahawks ended up settling for a field goal on the drive.

Darnold finished 18-of-26 for 242 yards and a touchdown. Ken Walker had 19 carries for 81 yards and Zach Charbonnet 12 carries for 39 yards and a touchdown. Smith-Njigba caught four passes for 79 yards, including a 22-yarder on the final drive.

Kyler Murray was 27-of-41 for 200 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He ran for 41 yards on five carries but was sacked six times, including twice by Uchenna Nwosu. Harrison, whose third drop of the season resulted in an interception in the first half, caught six passes for 66 yards and a touchdown.