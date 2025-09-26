Thursday Night Football: Seahawks lead Cardinals 14-3 at halftime

The Seahawks are road warriors, having won seven consecutive road games. They have also won seven games in a row against the Cardinals.

The Seahawks are moving toward making both streaks eight in a row.

Seattle leads Arizona 14-3 at halftime and receives the second-half kickoff.

The Seahawks have outgained the Cardinals 212 to 107, with Sam Darnold going 8-of-11 for 123 yards and a touchdown. He threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to tight end AJ Barner.

Seattle’s second touchdown came on Zach Charbonnet’s 1-yard run with 1:01 remaining in the half.

Ken Walker has eight carries for 46 yards and one catch for 29 yards, and Charbonnet has eight carries for 24 yards. Elijah Arroyo has two catches for 44 yards, and he drew a 16-yard pass interference penalty on Budda Baker in the end zone to set up Charbonnet’s touchdown on third down.

The Cardinals, whose only points came on Chad Ryland’s 33-yard field goal in the first quarter, were booed off the field at halftime.

Kyler Murray threw two interceptions, though Coby Bryant fumbled the first back to the Cardinals on the return and the second wasn’t the quarterback’s fault. Marvin Harrison Jr., who has been plagued by drops this season, couldn’t catch a perfectly thrown pass and batted it in the air to Ernest Jones.

Harrison now has three drops this season.

Murray is 14-of-23 for 83 yards, with Trey McBride catching five for 39 yards.