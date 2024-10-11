Thursday Night Football: Seahawks’ three turnovers hand 49ers a 36-24 win

The 49ers had seen this movie before this season, but this time, they rewrote the ending.

After blowing double-digit second-half leads to the Rams and the Cardinals, the 49ers held on after going up by double digits. San Francisco, who led 23-3 before the Seahawks scored 14 consecutive points, ended up winning 36-24.

Both teams are 3-3 and tied for the NFC West lead, but the Seahawks have lost three in a row.

It felt like a must-win for the 49ers after they entered with an 0-2 division record and 0-3 conference record and with games against the Chiefs and Cowboys next up on the schedule.

It came down to turnovers, with the 49ers scoring 13 points off three takeaways. The 49ers should have had a fourth, but officials missed a muffed punt by Seattle returner Dee Williams, and replay didn’t correct it. Replays from Amazon Prime clearly showed the ball hitting the finger of Williams, with Jalen Graham recovering for the 49ers at the Seattle 18.

Instead, the Seahawks had a chance to come back like the Rams and the Cardinals did on the 49ers.

But 49ers rookie cornerback Renardo Green intercepted Geno Smith with 7:46 remaining, stepping in front of DK Metcalf. Green’s 20-yard return set up the 49ers at the Seattle 15.

Three plays later, 49ers tight end George Kittle had his second touchdown of the night for a 29-17 lead with 6:20 left. His first covered 10 yards and his second 9.

Seattle almost got back in it with 4:39 left when Metcalf caught a 52-yard touchdown pass from Smith. Kenneth Walker, though, was called for an illegal shift, negating the score. The Seahawks finally scored on the possession but burned too much time. Tyler Lockett caught a 9-yard touchdown with 1:44 remaining to cut the 49ers’ lead to 29-24.

But 49ers rookie running back Isaac Guerendo ran for 76 yards on the next play from scrimmage to essentially all comeback hopes for the Seahawks. Guerendo slid down at the Seattle 5, and fullback Kyle Juszczyk scored from the 6 with 1:17 left.

Smith also threw an interception on the Seahawks’ first drive of the game, with Malik Mustapha picking him at the 49ers 2-yard line after Seattle reached the San Francisco 25.

Laviska Shenault Jr. lost a fumble on a kickoff return in the first half but then went 97 yards for a touchdown on a kickoff return in the second half. It was the second dynamic kickoff return for a touchdown in the NFL this season.

The 49ers outgained the Seahawks 483 to 358, with Brock Purdy going 18-of-28 for 255 yards and three touchdowns. Deebo Samuel caught three for 102 yards, including a 76-yard touchdown. Kittle caught five for 58.

Guerendo, who entered with 12 carries for 41 yards, ran for 99 yards on 10 carries after Mason injured his left shoulder late in the first half. The 49ers already were missing Christian McCaffrey, who has not played this season with bilateral Achilles tendinitis. Mason, who returned briefly in the second half, had nine carries for 73 yards.

Smith was 30-for-52 for 312 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Lockett had four catches for 65 yards and a touchdown, and Metcalf added three receptions for 48 yards.

The 49ers, who already were missing kicker Jake Moody, lost kicker Matthew Wright with 1:11 left when he made a tackle on the kickoff. Wright made field goals of 25, 41 and 35 as the 49ers went 3-for-5 in the red zone.