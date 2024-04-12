Tim Jones, Gregory Junior, Cole Van Lanen sign exclusive rights tenders

Exclusive rights free agents Tim Jones, Gregory Junior and Cole Van Lanen signed their tenders Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Junior played nine games last season, seeing action on 93 snaps at cornerback and 106 on special teams.

The 2022 sixth-round pick appeared in one game as a rookie.

Jones played all 34 possible games the past two seasons, catching 14 passes for 113 yards. The wide receiver has seen action on 484 offensive snaps and 348 on special teams.

Van Lanen, a sixth-round pick of the Packers in 2021, played one game as a rookie with Green Bay before joining the Jaguars in 2022. He has appeared in 25 games with Jacksonville, playing 72 snaps in the offensive line and 95 on special teams.