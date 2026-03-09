Tim Settle agrees to three-year deal with Commanders

Mr. Settle is going back to Washington.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, defensive tackle Tim Settle has agreed to a three-year deal with the Commanders.

Garafolo notes the contract is worth up to $25.5 million.

Selected by Washington in the fifth round of the 2018 draft, Settle played his first four seasons with the club before spending two years with the Bills and the last two seasons with Houston.

In 2025, Settle started 12 games, recording 15 total tackles with three tackles for loss, one sack, and three passes defensed.

Settle has appeared in 124 career games with 29 starts, tallying 30 tackles for loss, 27 QB hits, and 15.0 sacks.