Time is running out for Aaron Rodgers to get offseason reps with Steelers

With a third of the Steelers’ offseason practices in the books and quarterback Aaron Rodgers not yet on the roster, it’s fair to wonder whether he’ll be on the team at any point before the program wraps next week.

The Steelers had three OTA practices last week. They have three this week, starting tomorrow. Next week, they have a three-day mandatory minicamp.

At this point, there’s a case to be made for waiting. The man who likes to say he’s up for anything and committed to nothing arguably should remain uncommitted, a little while longer.

There’s a chance a better opportunity will emerge between now and the start of training camp. There’s a chance the Vikings, for example, will opt to make an all-in move with Rodgers in lieu of rolling the dice on J.J. McCarthy.

It’s apparently a slim chance at this point, but it’s still a chance. Once he signs with the Steelers, all other doors will be closed.

That said, Rodgers needs to do what he can to be ready for Week 1, when he returns to MetLife Stadium to face the Jets. If he struggles and if the Steelers lose, some will say, “Well, if he’d been there for the offseason program, maybe he would have been better prepared.”

Regardless, the Pittsburgh offseason program ends in 10 days. There’s been no clear indication he’ll be signing before June 12.

He can sign at any time. With this week’s OTAs starting tomorrow, it seems that the most he’ll do is show up before the mandatory minicamp, which opens next Tuesday, June 10.

If he even does that much.