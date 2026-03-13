 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chubb_260312.jpg
Bills reportedly add Chubb in ‘much-needed’ move
nbc_pft_thanksgivingeve_260312.jpg
Report: NFL considering Thanksgiving Eve game
nbc_pft_murray_260312.jpg
Murray signing with Vikings feels inevitable

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chubb_260312.jpg
Bills reportedly add Chubb in ‘much-needed’ move
nbc_pft_thanksgivingeve_260312.jpg
Report: NFL considering Thanksgiving Eve game
nbc_pft_murray_260312.jpg
Murray signing with Vikings feels inevitable

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans agree to sign Tony Adams, re-sign Jerrick Reed

  
Published March 13, 2026 09:37 AM

Titans head coach Robert Saleh is bringing one of his former Jets players with him to Tennessee.

Agent Alan Herman told Rich Cimini of ESPN.com that his client Tony Adams has agreed to terms with the Titans. The safety signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and Saleh was the Jets’ head coach at the time.

Adams appeared in 53 games and made 36 starts during his four years with the AFC East team. He had 49 tackles and a sack during his final season with the team.

The Titans also held onto one of their own defensive backs. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they have agreed to re-sign safety Jerrick Reed.

Reed had six tackles in three games for Tennessee last season. He had 18 tackles in 20 games for the Seahawks over the last three seasons.