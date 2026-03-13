Titans agree to sign Tony Adams, re-sign Jerrick Reed

Titans head coach Robert Saleh is bringing one of his former Jets players with him to Tennessee.

Agent Alan Herman told Rich Cimini of ESPN.com that his client Tony Adams has agreed to terms with the Titans. The safety signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and Saleh was the Jets’ head coach at the time.

Adams appeared in 53 games and made 36 starts during his four years with the AFC East team. He had 49 tackles and a sack during his final season with the team.

The Titans also held onto one of their own defensive backs. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they have agreed to re-sign safety Jerrick Reed.

Reed had six tackles in three games for Tennessee last season. He had 18 tackles in 20 games for the Seahawks over the last three seasons.