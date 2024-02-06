Titans announce hirings of Dennard Wilson, Nick Holz as coordinators

The Titans have made it official with two key hires for Brian Callahan’s 2024 coaching staff.

Tennessee announced on Monday that the club has agreed to terms with Dennard Wilson to be the team’s defensive coordinator and Nick Holz to be the offensive coordinator.

Wilson interviewed with several teams to be their defensive coordinator in this coaching cycle before landing with Tennessee. Wilson spent last season as Baltimore’s defensive backs coach after two seasons with the Eagles. He was previously with the Jets from 2017-2020 and the Rams from 2012-2016.

Wilson and Titans General Manager Ran Carthon crossed paths with the Rams.

Holz was the Jaguars’ passing game coordinator in 2023 and UNLV’s offensive coordinator in 2022. Before that he was with the Raiders from 2012-2021, spending time as an offensive quality control coach and assistant receivers coach.

Callahan and Holz were classmates at De La Salle High School.

The Titans are also expected to hire Callahan’s father, Bill, as offensive line coach.