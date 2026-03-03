Titans are the betting favorites to draft Jeremiyah Love

No running back has been a Top 5 pick in the NFL draft since Saquon Barkley in 2018. Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love may change that this year.

The Titans, who own the fourth overall pick, are currently the betting favorites to take Love, with their odds of drafting him at +200. That would be a major investment in a running back who, the Titans would hope, can join with 2025 first overall pick Cam Ward as two building blocks of their offense for years to come.

The six-foot, 214-pound Love ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine, solidifying his status as the top running back in this year’s draft. Love had 199 carries for 1,372 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns last year at Notre Dame and is one of the best running backs to come out of college football in years.

The Commanders, who own the seventh overall pick, have the next- best odds to draft Love, at +275. The Chiefs (No. 9 pick) are listed at +350 and the Saints (No. 8 pick) are at +370.