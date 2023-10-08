Titans CB Kristian Fulton: Hard to play against refs and receivers

Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton got called for a crucial pass interference penalty late in Sunday’s loss and he said after the game that he didn’t agree with the call.

Fulton was flagged for interfering with Colts wideout Alec Pierce on a third-and-12 with 4:34 left to play and the Colts up by four points. Fulton said Pierce “pushed me over” when he was “square,” but officials saw things differently and the Colts were able to put the game away with a field goal with a minute left in the game.

“It’s hard when you’ve got to play against the refs and the receivers,” Fulton said, via Nick Suss of the Tennessean.

Fulton was flagged for another interference penalty and got beaten on a double move by Michael Pittman Jr. as well. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said there was thought to pulling him from the game.

“We told Kristian to challenge and do a job,” Vrabel said. “The double move is one thing. They double-moved him. We coached him. Even at halftime, we said, ‘If they double move you, make sure that you’re square.’ That’s how we can play it. The referee thought he slid over late. But we’ve just got to make sure we keep our eyes on our man and not in the backfield in man coverage.”

Opposing teams have had good success throwing at Fulton all season, so we’ll see if the Titans opt to make a change in the weeks to come.