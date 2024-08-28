Titans claim DE Ali Gaye, DB Julius Wood off waivers

The Titans have added a pair of players.

Per the transaction wire, Tennessee has claimed defensive end Ali Gaye and defensive back Julius Wood.

Houston let go of Gaye and Dallas waived Wood.

Gaye entered the league as an undrafted free agent last year, spending the season on Houston’s practice squad.

Wood signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in the spring.

Tennessee will have to make two corresponding moves to finalize the additions to the roster.