Titans claim S Jerrick Reed off of waivers

The Titans did not add any players in trades before Tuesday’s deadline, but they did make an addition to their secondary on Wednesday.

They announced that they have claimed safety Jerrick Reed off of waivers. The Seahawks cut Reed in order to make room for wide receiver Rashid Shaheed on their 53-man roster.

Reed was a 2023 sixth-round pick in Seattle and appeared in 19 games for the team. Four of those appearances came this season and he had four tackles in that action. He had 14 tackles in 15 games over his first two seasons.

Xavier Woods and Amani Hooker have been the starting safeties in Tennessee this season.