Titans could take Jeremiyah Love, but Robert Saleh loves team’s RBs room

The Titans had running back Derrick Henry for eight seasons. He earned four Pro Bowls in his time in Tennessee and twice led the league in rushing and four other times led the league in carries.

The Titans, though, miscalculated where Henry was in his career. They let him walk to Baltimore, where he signed a two-year, $16 million deal. The Titans instead signed Tony Pollard to a three-year, $24 million deal.

In the past two seasons, Henry has played all 34 games and has 666 touches for 3,859 yards and 34 touchdowns and Pollard has 576 touches for 2,605 yards and 10 touchdowns in 33 games.

The Titans are the betting favorites to select Notre Dame running Jeremiyah Love despite having Pollard and Tyjae Spears on their roster at the position.

Titans General Manager Mike Borgonzi said last week that his team is positioned to take the “best available player,” but coach Robert Saleh, when asked about Love, doesn’t sound as if he believes running back is a need.

“I love our backfield. I love our running back room right now,” Saleh said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “Shoot, Pollard dropped over 100 on us [last season against the 49ers], so I think he’s pretty good. And then Spears has tremendous versatility as a three-down back and they both play with a physical mindset. . . . I’m a believer in our backfield and I think it’s a group that can help our team.

“I look at our running back room as one of the better ones in football.”

Saleh wants a game-changer, but the defensive coach puts edge rushers in that category.

“Edge rushers are playmakers, too,” Saleh said. “When you are drafting that high . . . you are looking at: Who can change the game in one play? And, edge rushers can change the game in one play. Love is a very talented young man, and he can change it in one play. There’s receivers who can change it in one play.

“Right now, we need guys and we need to develop guys currently on our roster who can change the game in one play and when you are looking at all these guys from a consistency standpoint, who can flip the game on its head? Edge rushers can close it, and skill guys can end it.”

Love, Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey, University of Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. and Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese were among the top-30 draft prospects who visited Nashville.