Titans fire special teams coordinator Craig Auckerman

After a disastrous day on special teams, the Titans have fired coordinator Craig Auckerman.

Head coach Mike Vrabel made the announcement at his Monday press conference.

“There’s no real precedent to anything — you try to get a feel for what’s best and what’s needed,” Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “And whether we’ve done something in the past, there’s times we haven’t run a certain coverage or we have’t run certain plays. And these decisions are about timing and feel. So, that’s the decision that was made.”

Special teams assistant Tom Quinn will take over as the interim coordinator. In his first season with the Titans, Quinn was the Giants’ special teams coordinator from 2007-2017 before staying with the team as assistant special teams coach from 2018-2021.

The Titans effectively let up two blocked punts in Sunday’s loss to the Colts, though one was ruled a fumble because Indianapolis got to punter Ryan Stonehouse before he dropped the ball to kick it.

Stonehouse also suffered a season-ending injury, which left Ryan Tannehill as the temporary holder in the game. Kicker Nick Folk also sent an extra point wide left, which kept the score tied and got the game sent to overtime.

Quinn will be working with a new punter and holder once Tennessee finds one.