Titans get fourth-rounder if Chiefs make Super Bowl, DeAndre Hopkins plays 60 percent of snaps

  
Published October 23, 2024 01:44 PM

The Chiefs are trading for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins because they want to advance to the Super Bowl for the fifth time in the last six years and they’re willing to send the Titans a higher draft pick if Hopkins helps make that happen.

Hopkins is heading for Kansas City in exchange for a 2025 draft pick. It’s set to be a fifth-round pick unless a pair of conditions are met.

According to multiple reports, the Chiefs will send a fourth-round pick to the Titans if they make it back to the Super Bowl and Hopkins plays 60 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.

With Hollywood Brown and Rashee Rice out of the picture, there’s certainly a path to Hopkins playing that many snaps over the rest of the season. If he can stay healthy while producing at his historical rates, the chances of the Chiefs playing in New Orleans in February will look even stronger.