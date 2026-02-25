Titans GM Mike Borgonzi: Our goal is to sign Peter Skoronski to an extension

Titans General Manager Mike Borgonzi wasn’t on the job when left guard Peter Skoronski was drafted in the first round in 2023, but he’d like to keep the three-year vet on the roster for a while.

Skoronski has started all 48 games he’s played since joining the Titans and Borgonzi told reporters at a Wednesday press conference from the Scouting Combine that the team would like to secure his rights for years to come.

“We always try to secure our best players early,” Borgonzi said. “And that is obviously a tool, an option we can use. But our goal is to get something done with Peter. . . . With Peter, he is one of our better players and we’d like him here long-term. The fifth-year option is always a tool, a mechanism, you can use. But we are going to work to try and get something done with Peter.”

If the Titans do exercise their fifth-year option on Skoronski’s contract, his salary — which is projected to be over $20 million — for the 2027 season will be fully guaranteed. That number will likely figure into any negotiations that go on regarding a longer deal in Nashville.