Titans have begun their latest coaching search

It’s deja vu all over again in Tennessee.

The Titans have had five head coaches since 2011. They’ve officially started looking for No. 6.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the latest search is in the “beginning stages.” No outside search firm will be used. Instead, the search will be led by president of football operations Chad Brinker and G.M. Mike Borgonzi.

The team intends to conduct, we’re told, an extremely calculated process.

One very real issue could be the non-stop revolving door in Nashville, with a stream of changes in recent years. Will candidates with options steer clear?

As one potential candidate observed, it would be difficult to go to a place that isn’t stable. The Titans have been anything but stable.

Or successful. They’ve won four games since firing Mike Vrabel after the 2023 season. This year, Vrabel has already won five games with a Patriots team that was 4-13 a year ago.