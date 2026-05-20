Titans hire Dave Gardi as executive VP of football operations

The Titans announced a significant addition to their front office on Wednesday.

They have hired Dave Gardi as their executive vice president of football operations. Gardi spent the last two seasons as the senior vice president of football initiatives for the Commanders and the previous 21 years in the NFL’s league office.

“We’re thrilled to have Dave join us here in Nashville,” General Manager Mike Borgonzi said in a statement. “He’s extremely respected around the NFL and brings a plethora of experience and valuable perspective, molded together by two decades at the league office, in addition to time on the club side of operations. Dave will make an immediate impact here with the Titans and we’re excited to welcome him and his family to Tennessee.”

Gardi’s hire comes after president of football operations Chad Brinker stepped down last month. The Titans’ announcement of the hire says Gardi will report directly to Borgonzi under the new structure at the top of the organization.