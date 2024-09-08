Titans lead Bears 10-0 after Tony Pollard touchdown, Bears muffed return

The Titans have taken a 10-0 lead over the Bears, partially thanks to a Bears turnover on a kickoff.

Tennessee had gained a7-0 lead with Tony Pollard’s 26-yard touchdown to cap Tennessee’s third drive. The Titans had gone three-and-out on their first two possessions.

But Pollard got going on the third drive, going for 7 yards on a second-and-2 carry. Then he gained 14 yards to push the Titans to midfield.

After a Pollard 7-yard run put the Titans on Chicago’s 26, the former Cowboy burst through the line and scored his first touchdown with his new team.

But then Chicago’s Velus Jones booted the ensuing kickoff. The ball went right through Jones’ arms and the returner may have accidentally kicked it forward, putting it right in the path of Tennessee’s Julius Chestnut — who recovered the loose ball at the Chicago 23.

Tennessee could not take full advantage of the extra possession, with quarterback Will Levis taking a sack for a 3-yard loss on second-and-6. Then Levis’ pass was incomplete on third-and-9, leading to Nick Folk’s 40-yard field goal to give the club a 10-point advantage.