Titans like a “cluster” of players at top of draft, “flexible and fluid” about trading down

Titans General Manager Mike Borgonzi didn’t entertain any trade offers before selecting quarterback Cam Ward first overall in 2025, but he’s taking a different approach to this year’s draft.

The Titans have the No. 4 pick this time around and that creates uncertainty about who will be available as well as whether the Titans would benefit from moving down the order. At a press conference on Thursday, Borgonzi said that the Titans are fond of a “cluster” of players who could be on the board when it is their turn to pick and having those “really good options” means they are open to adding assets while waiting to make their first selection.

“We’re gonna remain flexible and fluid because I do think there’s a handful of players we really do like,” Borgonzi said.

Borgonzi called running back Jeremiyah Love a “special player” when asked if he’ll be under consideration at No. 4 and said that he’s “always looking to support” Ward, but also cited the presence of several “really good” options at edge rusher. That leaves the team with a lot of possible paths to take early in next Thursday’s first round.