Titans list Will Levis with foot injury, but he had full practice Wednesday

Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis popped up on the practice report with a foot injury. The team’s new starting quarterback had full participation Wednesday.

Ryan Tannehill, demoted to Levis’ backup, was limited with a high-ankle sprain that has kept him out of the lineup.

Receiver Treylon Burks (concussion) is not expected to play this week, coach Mike Vrabel said.

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (ankle), offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill (ankle), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (thumb) and offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere (shoulder) did not practice.

Defensive lineman Denico Autry (rest), linebacker Jack Gibbens (shoulder), linebacker Luke Gifford (shoulder), offensive lineman Chris Hubbard (concussion) and cornerback Anthony Kendall (hamstring) were limited.