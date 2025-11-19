Titans put Calvin Ridley on IR, sign James Proche to 53-man roster

Titans head coach Mike McCoy announced after Sunday’s game that wide receiver Calvin Ridley suffered a season-ended broken fibula in the team’s loss to the Texans and Ridley officially landed on injured reserve on Tuesday.

Ridley missed three games with a hamstring injury before returning to action against Houston and ends his season with 17 catches for 303 yards. His final catch of the year came on the first play of Sunday’s game and he did not return to the field after suffering his injury on that play.

The Titans filled the open roster spot by signing James Proche off the practice squad. He has appeared in two games this season.

They also signed wideouts Lance McCutcheon and Kristian Wilkerson to the practice squad. The team may need reinforcements at receiver this week with rookies Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike also dealing with injuries.