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Titans say Cam Ward’s shoulder looks good, optimistic about return at June minicamp

  
Published April 16, 2026 01:11 PM

Titans quarterback Cam Ward is making progress in recovering from the shoulder injury he suffered in the last game of last season, and he should be able to participate in the team’s June minicamp.

Titans General Manager Mike Borgonzi said Ward is throwing the ball well and all indications are that his rehab is on schedule.

“He’s been out there,” Borgonzi said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “I’m sure you’ve seen the videos of him throwing. He looks good.”

The Titans have a new head coach in Robert Saleh, new offensive coordinator in Brian Daboll and new quarterbacks coach in Shea Tierney. They’ll be eager to get to work on the field with a healthy Ward, and that should happen in June.