 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rasheericeV2_260520.jpg
Rice ordered to jail after positive marijuana test
nbc_pft_internationalgames_260520.jpg
Owners approve up to international 10 games
nbc_pft_brianflores_260520.jpg
Analyzing latest in Flores lawsuit

Other PFT Content

NBA: Playoffs-San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder
Who cares if Shams Charania reported on the NBA MVP award?
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
Now that Aaron Rodgers is back, the revisionist history begins
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rasheericeV2_260520.jpg
Rice ordered to jail after positive marijuana test
nbc_pft_internationalgames_260520.jpg
Owners approve up to international 10 games
nbc_pft_brianflores_260520.jpg
Analyzing latest in Flores lawsuit

Other PFT Content

NBA: Playoffs-San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder
Who cares if Shams Charania reported on the NBA MVP award?
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
Now that Aaron Rodgers is back, the revisionist history begins
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans say stadium remains on schedule to open in spring of 2027

  
Published May 20, 2026 11:46 AM

Nashville’s new stadium is on track to open for big events next spring, and for the Tennessee Titans to play their home games there in the 2027 season.

Titans President and CEO Burke Nihill said today that progress is continuing on schedule.

“The stadium is still scheduled to be completed some time early next spring, late winter, some time in February, likely. We are targeting probably April or so for first big events,” Nihill said.

It’s a massive job, but it’s getting closer, with the roof being built now and finishing touches put on once the roof has protected the inside from the elements.

“In terms of the construction schedule, you can see every day with 2,000 people on site, it looks a little bit more like a completed stadium,” Nihill said. “That pace will continue. The roof is being assembled right now. Likely some time in September the roof will be sealed tight. Once the roof is sealed tight, we can really get going on design finishes and things that really need to wait until it’s protected from the elements.”

One big event is already on the schedule for New Nissan Stadium: Super Bowl LXIV in 2030.