Titans say stadium remains on schedule to open in spring of 2027

Nashville’s new stadium is on track to open for big events next spring, and for the Tennessee Titans to play their home games there in the 2027 season.

Titans President and CEO Burke Nihill said today that progress is continuing on schedule.

“The stadium is still scheduled to be completed some time early next spring, late winter, some time in February, likely. We are targeting probably April or so for first big events,” Nihill said.

It’s a massive job, but it’s getting closer, with the roof being built now and finishing touches put on once the roof has protected the inside from the elements.

“In terms of the construction schedule, you can see every day with 2,000 people on site, it looks a little bit more like a completed stadium,” Nihill said. “That pace will continue. The roof is being assembled right now. Likely some time in September the roof will be sealed tight. Once the roof is sealed tight, we can really get going on design finishes and things that really need to wait until it’s protected from the elements.”

One big event is already on the schedule for New Nissan Stadium: Super Bowl LXIV in 2030.