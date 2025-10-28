Titans sign CB Micah Robinson, EDGE Truman Jones to 53-man roster

The Titans added a pair of players to their active roster on Tuesday.

They announced that they have signed cornerback Micah Robinson off of the Packers’ practice squad and edge rusher Truman Jones off of the Patriots’ practice squad. They also placed edge rusher Ali Gaye on injured reserve.

Robinson joins the team a day after they traded cornerback Roger McCreary to the Rams. They also traded Jarvis Brownlee to the Jets and placed L’Jarius Sneed on injured reserve earlier this season, so Robinson will compete for playing time in a revamped group.

Jones appeared on 11 special teams snaps as a gameday elevation for the Patriots this season.