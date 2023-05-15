Titans sign six tryout players from rookie minicamp

The Titans have added several players who participated in the team’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis to their 90-man roster.

Tennessee announced on Monday that the club has signed Georgia receiver Kearis Jackson, Baylor receiver Gavin Holmes, Louisiana-Lafayette cornerback Eric Garror, Washington State cornerback Armani Marsh, Northern Arizona cornerback LJ Davis, and BYU center James Empey.

Four of the five are coming into the league as undrafted free agents.

Empey is the only one who came into the league last year, spending some time with the Cowboys and Dolphins. He did not appear in a regular-season game in 2022 as a rookie.