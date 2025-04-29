 Skip navigation
Titans to hire Browns director of player personnel Dan Saganey

  
Published April 29, 2025 01:00 PM

The Titans are continuing to reshape their front office by hiring someone away from the Browns.

Cleveland director of player personnel Dan Saganey is departing the franchise for a high-level role with Tennessee. The news was first reported by Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com.

Saganey had been with the Browns since 2009, working his way up from player personnel assistant, to pro scout, and manager of player personnel. He was then the club’s director or pro scouting from 2016-2019 before being promoted to his current position in 2020.

The Titans hired G.M. Mike Borgonzi away from the Chiefs earlier this offseason.