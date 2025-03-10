 Skip navigation
Titans to re-sign DT Sebastian Joseph-Day to one-year deal

  
Published March 10, 2025 03:41 PM

The Titans are re-signing defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day to a one-year deal worth a max of $7.5 million with $5 million guaranteed, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Joseph-Day joined the Titans on a one-year deal last March. He played all 17 games with 12 starts and totaled 44 tackles, 2.5 sacks and six quarterback hits.

A sixth-round pick of the Rams in 2018, Joseph-Day did not appear in a regular-season game during his rookie year. But he made 38 starts over the next three seasons, winning Super Bowl LVI with Los Angeles to cap the 2021 season.

He joined the Chargers in 2022 but the team released him late in the 2023 season, and he finished that season with the 49ers.

In 88 career games with 80 starts, Joseph-Day has 13.5 sacks, 273 tackles, 24 tackles for loss and 37 quarterback hits.