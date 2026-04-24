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Titans trade back into round one, take Keldric Faulk at No. 31

  
Published April 23, 2026 11:04 PM

The Titans went offense at No. 4 in round one. That had to be a hard thing for coach Robert Saleh to do.

He ultimately got a defensive player by trading back into the first round.

The Patriots had traded No. 31 to the Bills, who traded No. 31 to the Titans. Who took Auburn edge rusher Keldric Faulk.

He’s a guy who could get plenty of one-on-one opportunities, given that defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons continues to be a dominant player.

To get pick No. 31, the Titans gave up pick No. 35, No. 66, and No. 101. They got back pick No. 69 and No. 165.