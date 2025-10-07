Titans waive WR Treylon Burks from injured reserve

The Titans have officially moved on from receiver Treylon Burks.

A day after reporting emerged that Burks has been cleared for football activities, Tennessee announced the club has released Burks from injured reserve.

Burks was initially waived with an injury designation after fracturing his collarbone early in training camp. He reverted to the team’s IR list after clearing waivers.

Tennessee selected Burks with the No. 18 overall pick of the 2022 draft, trading A.J. Brown to Philadelphia in the process. But Burks was not able to live up to that draft status, watching just 53 passes for 699 yards with one touchdown in his 27 games with 17 career starts.

Burks’ time with the Titans was marred by injury, as he dealt with several ailments — including a torn ACL suffered early in 2024.

Now Burks will get a chance to continue his career in a new spot.