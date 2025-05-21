Titans want “healthier division of labor” in offensive backfield

The Titans are set to have a new look on offense after drafting quarterback Cam Ward with the first overall pick, but that’s not the only change that head coach Brian Callahan has in mind.

Running back Tony Pollard had a career-high 260 carries during his first season with the team and Callahan said on Tuesday that he thinks that Pollard “was battling the second half of the year quite a bit.” Callahan said he plabns to find more ways to work Tyjae Spears, Julius Chestnut, and sixth-round pick Kalel Mullings into the mix this fall.

“I think in a perfect world, it’s a healthier division of labor,” Callahan said, via the team’s website. “I think he ended up carrying the ball a lot. He was our most productive running back. And then Tyjae had some injuries early, too. So, he ended up playing a lot early and then Tyjae sort of came on as the year went on further. So, I like really both of those players a lot. I think we can do a better job of managing that load so they both play a little more evenly and allows us to maybe have a spot for a third back between Julius and Kalel, some heavier style back and runner. So hopefully that division of labor gets a little more evenly distributed so he doesn’t have to take the brunt of it. And we can get 17 games out of all those guys at their best.”

Pollard also spoke to reporters on Tuesday and said he was over the ankle issues that troubled him late last season. He called the idea of divvying up the workload “ideal” and said he is onboard for “whatever way we can contribute to the success of the team.”