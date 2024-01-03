Titans WR Colton Dowell tears ACL, meniscus

Titans rookie receiver Colton Dowell left Sunday’s loss to the Texans in the first half with a knee injury.

The Titans quickly ruled him out, a sign it was a serious injury.

Dowell underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed bad news.

He tore the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his right knee, Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com reports.

The Titans made him a seventh-round pick this spring, and he played 10 games. Dowell saw action on 51 offensive snaps and 139 on special teams and ended with one catch for 3 yards.