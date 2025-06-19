Titans WR Treylon Burks says he feels “amazing” in recovery from torn ACL

Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks says he’s feeling good as he recovers from the torn ACL that ended his 2024 season in October.

“I feel amazing, just blessed,” Burks said, via TennesseeTitans.com. “I’ve just been leaning on God, leaning on the people that believe in me, care. And I feel really good, and happy to be in the situation I’m in.”

Even before the injury, Burks had been a disappointment as the 18th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Through three NFL seasons he has just 49 catches for 665 yards and one touchdown. Burks knows he’s no lock to make the Titans’ roster but says he’s not worried about competing with the other players in the Tennessee wide receivers room.

“I am not going out to prove nobody wrong, I am going out to prove myself right,” he said. “I tore my ACL [on October 18] and I am running. I am running routes, doing everything within those seven months, and it’s like, ‘Wow.’ And it’s nobody but God who made it happen. That’s who I play for and that’s who I lean on. I am not worried about whoever is in the room or whoever we’ve got. We’re a team and we’re going to go out and play ball.”

Burks hasn’t played as much ball as the Titans were hoping he would in his first three seasons, but he’s preparing for a training camp in which he hopes he can prove that he belongs.